Rohtak man held for impersonating as doctor

chandigarh Updated: Jan 11, 2020
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police on Friday arrested a man for impersonating as a doctor and conning patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here.

The accused Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Rohtak, was produced before the court which sent him to judicial custody.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Sandeep said the security guards had spotted a suspicious man roaming in the institution on Friday. “He introduced himself as a doctor but failed to reply to our queries. On the basis of suspicion, we handed him over to the police station at PGIMS,” he said.

“ A few days ago, we had arrested a Bhiwani resident, Pawan Kumar, who had also introduced himself as a doctor. Since that incident, we have directed the doctors to carry their identity cards while on duty,” he added.

SHO Devi Singh said, “We will ascertain his role at the PGIMS and since how long he has been indulging in this act.” A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 170, 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

