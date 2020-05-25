Rs 1.25 crore paddy goes missing from Tarn Taran mill, 3 booked

chandigarh

Three partners of a private rice mill have been booked after Pungrain-bought paddy worth Rs 1.25 crore went missing from their warehouse, police said on Monday.

The accused are Surjit Singh of Chabhal village, Tarlok Singh of Chappa village and Amar Singh of Chhina Bidhi Chand village.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Pungrain inspector Gurpreet Singh, who was deployed as an investigator at Baba Deep Singh rice mill in Chappa village where the Pungrain had stored its paddy.

“On being suspicious about the stored paddy in the mill, I, along with other employees of the department, conducted an inspection on May 20. We found that more than 1.9 lakh bags (each containing 37.5 kg) of paddy were missing. The value of the missing bags has been pegged at Rs 1.25 crore,” he said.

He said when he further investigated the matter, it came to the fore that the three partners had stolen the paddy during the lockdown period.

“Our investigation revealed that the trio took away the paddy taking advantage of the lockdown,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Chabhal police station, Vipin Kumar, who is probing the case, said the FIR against the trio has been registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He said the accused were at large.