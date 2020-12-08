e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SAD not to mark 100th anniversary over farmers’ ongoing stir

SAD not to mark 100th anniversary over farmers’ ongoing stir

The party’s core committee also gave its support to the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer organisations on December 8.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has cancelled a three-day programme proposed for the party’s 100the anniversary celebrations to ensure that the ongoing farmers’ agitation does not suffer.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party’s core committee held on Sunday night which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that a large number of party workers were participating in the ongoing protest near the Delhi border.

“It was felt that the ongoing kisan agitation may suffer if the proposed three-day event was held at Anandpur Sahib. So the event was cancelled altogether and instead a commemorative Akhand Path will be held at Akal Takht from December 12 to 14. It will be attended by the top party leadership including the SAD president,” said Cheema.

The core panel also gave its support to the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer organisations on December 8. It appealed to Punjabis as well as people across the country to show solidarity with the farmers on the occasion.

The party’s top decision-making body also announced that the central government should repeal the three agricultural marketing laws and guarantee assured government procurement at minimum support price (MSP) as a statutory right.

top news
Prez Macron dials PM Modi, gets support on action against terror and radicalisation
Prez Macron dials PM Modi, gets support on action against terror and radicalisation
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
No clue yet about mysterious disease at Eluru in AP, patients flood hospital
No clue yet about mysterious disease at Eluru in AP, patients flood hospital
’The people have spoken’: Judges reject two more US election challenges
’The people have spoken’: Judges reject two more US election challenges
Besides Bharat Biotech,who else has applied for emergency use authorisation
Besides Bharat Biotech,who else has applied for emergency use authorisation
Kamala Harris remembers mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris on her birthday
Kamala Harris remembers mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris on her birthday
IND Predicted XI vs Australia for 3rd T20I: Bumrah might get a game
IND Predicted XI vs Australia for 3rd T20I: Bumrah might get a game
Covid update: Bharat Biotech, SII seek India approval; Delhi’s record dip
Covid update: Bharat Biotech, SII seek India approval; Delhi’s record dip
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In