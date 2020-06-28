e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sale of Chinese products drops in Chandigarh after boycott calls

Sale of Chinese products drops in Chandigarh after boycott calls

Traders say that there are no takers for electronics, 90% of which are Chinese.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:10 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Traders at mobile market in Sector 22 say due to tensions between the two countries, spare parts for Chinese phones have becoming hard to procure.
Traders at mobile market in Sector 22 say due to tensions between the two countries, spare parts for Chinese phones have becoming hard to procure. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

The sale of Chinese products has been hit in the city after calls to boycott Chinese goods were given post the Galwan Valley face-off between the Indian troops and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

Traders say that there are no takers for electronics, 90% of which are Chinese.

President of Radha Mobile Market in Sector 22B, Maninder Ahuja, said, “The anti-China wave has hit both the sale and repair of mobile phones. Earlier, Chinese phones would sell the most, and from over 10 phones a day, we can manage to sell 4 or 5 phones now. People are going for alternatives even though they may be a little more expensive.”

Due to tensions between the two countries, spare parts for Chinese phones were also becoming hard to procure. “For repairing a damaged screen, the cost has almost doubled. Rather than repairing the screen of a Chinese phone for ₹5,000, people are preferring to put in more money to get a new phone,” Ahuja added.

Sale of other electronic items such as lights has also been affected, but more from the shopkeepers’ end. RP Gupta, chairman of the Sector 18 Electronics Market Dealers Association, said, “Earlier the market was predominantly filled with Chinese lights, but now people are buying branded LED lights. Shopkeepers, too, aren’t stocking Chinese lights anymore.”

‘INDIAN PRODUCTS NO MATCH’

As per Anil Dhingra, the proprietor of Ad’s Mobile Arcade in Sector 22B, people are trying to look for alternatives, but they still end up purchasing Chinese gadgets. “Chinese phones are loaded with features for lower prices, so there really is no other option,” he said.

Most toys in Chandigarh are also made in China, however, as per Shrey Budhiraja, proprietor of Budhiraja Toys Center in Sector 22, it is impractical to totally boycott Chinese made goods. “There is no infrastructure for bulk producing battery-powered toys in India. Customers also opt for Chinese made toys, so it would take some effort to switch to Indian toys,” he said.

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal hasn’t officially told traders to boycott Chinese products, president Anil Vohra confirmed, adding that some members had taken the initiative on their own. “We are definitely against Chinese products, but it is important that traders not suffer. We will gradually shift to Indian-produced goods once they become available in the markets,” he said.

top news
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In