Salons in Punjab asked to maintain hygiene, sanitisation

They have been asked to ensure that any staff member who has symptoms of Covid-19 is not engaged in work

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 22:32 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab health department on Sunday issued an advisory for maintaining hygiene and sanitisation at barber shops and salons amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the advisory, barbers and salon owners have been asked to ensure that any staff member who has symptoms of Covid-19 is not engaged in work. Similarly, no client having such symptoms should be attended, an official spokesperson said.

They have been asked to ensure that there is no unnecessary crowding at their shops. Besides, the owners and the staff working at their shops will mandatorily wear masks. Clients have also been asked to wear masks, he said.

All guidelines related to prevention of Covid-19 such as frequent hand washing (with soap and water or sanitiser), maintaining a physical distance of one metre, following respiratory hygiene, keeping a watch over disease symptoms, no spitting in public etc must be complied with during the interpersonal dealing of clients and staff, the spokesman said.

The owners have been asked to clean their shops, including service rooms, waiting areas, workstations etc preferably after every two-three hours. “Floors should be cleaned with 1% sodium hypochlorite or equivalent commercial disinfectant,” the advisory said.

“Furniture and frequently touched surfaces and articles should be regularly sanitised. Scissors, razors, combs, styling tools should also be wiped with 1% sodium hypochlorite after every use. Robes and towels should be clean and regularly washed. They should not be reused for multiple clients,” it said.

Besides, the shop owners should encourage the customers to use the digital payment mode as much as possible. In case cash transaction is used, the shopkeeper, staff and clients will sanitise their hands immediately before and after the transaction, it added.

