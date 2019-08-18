Sangrur X-ray centre gets the stick for inaccurate ultrasound report

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 01:14 IST

The consumer disputes redressal commission on Saturday directed a Sangrur-based X-ray centre to pay ₹30,000 for the inaccurate ultrasound report of a 9-year-old girl which resulted in her receiving the wrong treatment.

The girl’s father Jarnail Singh filed a complaint with the consumer commission which said that his daughter Harmanpreet Kaur, 9, was unwell and an ultrasound was conducted by Bansal X-Ray Centre in Sangrur on May 19, 2017. On the basis of the report, treatment was started. When Kaur did not respond, another ultrasound was conducted by a different centre on May 21, 2017. Their report showed enlarged ovaries with a possibility of complex cysts. The patient was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh where she spent two months for her treatment.

“Due to the wrong report made by them, I could have lost daughter forever,” the complaint stated. Bansal X-Ray Centre officials denied the allegations saying that the ultrasound was conducted properly. They alleged that the complaint was filed without any basis.

“Bansal X-Ray Centre did not examine the uterus which is a part of the abdomen. The ultrasound was not conducted as per procedure and they gave an incomplete report because of which the patient did not respond to the treatment,” ruled the consumer commission. The commission directed the opposition party to also pay 9% interest on ₹30,000 and ₹5,000 as litigation cost.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 01:14 IST