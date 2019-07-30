‘Save tigers’ is the theme for tricity students

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:20 IST

India has recorded a 33% increase in tiger numbers in the span of four years between 2014 and 2018, stated the All India Tiger Estimation Results released on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh has the highest number with 526 tigers, followed by 524 in Karnataka and 442 in Uttarakhand. Karnataka had the highest number in 2014 with 406 tigers compared to 308 in Madhya Pradesh. To stay the course of tiger habitat conservation, it is important to create awareness among school students, the future citizens of the nation. Schools across the tricity organised events to mark the International Tiger Day, an annual event celebrated on July 29.

Students of Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula, took part in activities such slogan-writing, poster-making and skit on the theme, ‘save tigers’. The Class 4 students of Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, delivered speeches on the importance of habitat conservation.

Students of Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, Chandigarh, visited Chhat Bir Zoo and made posters on ‘save tigers’. Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula, students took part in role play and highlighted the plight of tigers due to rapid deforestation. Children took a pledge to preserve flora and fauna.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 11:19 IST