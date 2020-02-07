e-paper
Scamsters dupe Manimajra man of ₹10 lakh via online transactions

chandigarh Updated: Feb 07, 2020 01:02 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Unidentified accused fraudulently withdrew ₹10 lakh from the account of a Manimajra man on the pretext of updating his Paytm know your customer (KYC) details.

The complainant, Vijay Kumar Kak, a resident of Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra, told the police that the received a text message on his mobile phone on December 23, 2019, informing him that his Paytm KYC had expired and his account will be blocked within 24 hours. He got a similar message on December 28 as well, and then another on January 4, 2020, intimating him that his account had been blocked.

Upon calling the customer care number mentioned in the text messages, he spoke to Rahul Sharma, who identified himself as a junior manager with Paytm KYC centre. After multiple calls with Sharma, he realised that ₹10 lakh were fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account through five NEFT transactions.

Acting on Kak’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act at the Manimajra police station. The cyber cell of the UT police is investigating the case.

