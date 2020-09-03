e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Scholarship scam: Youth Akali Dal holds protest against social justice minister in Mohali

Scholarship scam: Youth Akali Dal holds protest against social justice minister in Mohali

Sought the dismissal of social justice minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot over the alleged scholarship scam

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Members of the Youth Akali Dal protesting in Mohali on Wednesday.
Members of the Youth Akali Dal protesting in Mohali on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

The members of All India Youth Akali Dal on Wednesday held a protest outside the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, seeking the dismissal of social justice minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot over the alleged scholarship scam.

The protestors burnt the effigy of the minister and raised slogans against the government. Parambans Singh Bunty Romana, president of the youth offshoot of Shiromani Akali Dal, said the scam had brought out the true picture of the Congress government.

Parminder Singh Sohana, district president, questioned the chief minister on his “compulsion or helplessness” that was preventing the ruling Congress party from taking action against a corrupt minister. Unless Dharamsot resigned, a fair probe was impossible, he added.

