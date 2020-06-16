e-paper
School fee issue: Punjab and Haryana HC defers hearing till Friday

chandigarh Updated: Jun 16, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court will continue hearing the petitions filed by schools and parents from Punjab over the collection of fee amid Covid-19 outbreak on Friday.

On Monday, the arguments from parents’ side were concluded before the bench of justice Nirmaljit Kaur. Punjab government and schools’ counsels have already concluded their arguments.

The bench has sought to know from Punjab by Friday whether the collection of other charges have been deferred by the government or can those be collected later.

On May 22, the HC, acting on schools’ plea, had allowed them to charge 70% fee from students for the academic year 2020-2021. The court had also allowed schools to charge admission fee in two half-yearly installments. The decision had resulted in widespread protests by parents in Punjab. Now, the Punjab government as well as a section of parents are seeking modification of the court’s May 22 order.

