School in Ludhiana seek parents’ consent sought before allowing students to attend schools

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:58 IST

Most schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) have decided to take parents’ consent before allowing students to attend.

The Punjab government has allowed students of Classes 9 to 12 to visit schools outside containment zones on voluntary-basis to seek guidance from teachers. Many schools said this is not the right time to allow this amid surging Covid-19 cases in the district.

With all schools in the district conducting online exams in September, majority of them have decided to allow students to visit from October for doubt clearance.

JK Sidhu, principal of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, said, “We may call students to school after October 4 to take guidance from teachers. We are conducting an online survey to take consent from parents.”

The students will be instructed to follow all guidelines under national directives for Covid-19 management which include wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly, he added.

Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, said, “We will allow students of Classes 10 and 12 to visit school for guidance from teachers in the first week of October. After taking consent from parents, we will call them on alternate days.”

Vandna Shahi, principal of BCM School, Dugri, said, “We conducted a survey by sending Google forms to parents and over 30% of them have given consent. We are planning to allow students to visit school after September 28 and will first call students of Classes 10 and 12 on alternate days. If all goes well, then we will call students of Classes 9 and 11.”

Several PSEB-affiliated schools had taken consent from parents and will allow students to visit schools from Tuesday. Authorities of BCM, Focal Point, have already informed parents and over 150 of them have given written consent to the school.

Neeru Kaura, principal, said, “We have asked students of Classes 10 and 12 to visit the school for doubt clearance from Tuesday. We have made all arrangements and asked students to wear masks when they enter. We will follow all SOPs and social distancing will be maintained in classrooms.”

Skill training in NSTIs, ITIs, permitted

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma, exercising his powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC, has permitted skill or entrepreneurship training at National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and short term training centres registered with the National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of central or state government.

Likewise, the activities of National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Developments (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers have also been allowed from September 21, subject to strict adherence of Covid-19 SOPs.

The order also allows higher educational institutes to open for research scholars (PhD) and postgraduate students for technical and professional programmers requiring laboratories/experimental works.