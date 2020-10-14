e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Schools unlikely to reopen in Chandigarh this month

Schools unlikely to reopen in Chandigarh this month

It is learnt that parents were not on board with this idea, and even private schools that had reopened partially last month for Classes 9-12 reported low attendance

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:01 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
         

The Chandigarh administration is unlikely to give the go ahead to open private and government schools in the city this month.

“With private schools and parents not in favour of it, it will be difficult to open these educational institutes in October,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida. The final decision will be taken by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in the war room meeting, he said.

Schools have been shut since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They were opened partially in Chandigarh from October 21 for students of Classes 9 to 12, who required “guidance” from teachers.

The Centre, in the Unlock 5 guidelines issued at the beginning of this month, had permitted schools to be reopened from October 15 for academic consultations for students of lower classes as well.

On October 8, Badnore had directed education secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill to hold talks with parents over physical attendance of students in schools. The education department then sent forms to each recognised private school in the city to get their response, which came back negative.

It is learnt that parents were not on board with this idea, and even schools that had reopened partially last month reported low attendance. In fact, in government schools, attendance was between 1,500 to 2,000 despite getting parents’ consent from around 25,000 students. Meanwhile, online teaching is still going on.

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Price starts at Rs 69,900
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Price starts at Rs 69,900
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored
Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In