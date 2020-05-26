e-paper
Scorching heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul hottest at 45.8°C

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 00:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Stifling heat gripped Punjab and its neighbouring Haryana where Narnaul was the hottest place in the two states registering a maximum temperature of 45.8°C, five notches above the normal.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar sizzled at 45°C, four notches above normal limits while Bhiwani recorded a high of 43.1°C. Karnal, too, braved intense heat at 43°C, up five notches against normal limits.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 43.6°C, up by five degrees. Amritsar and Ludhiana too recorded above-normal maximums of 42.8°C and 43.1°C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a hot day at 42°C, four notches above normal limits.

According to the MeT department forecast, heat wave conditions will continue to prevail for the next two days in Punjab and Haryana.

