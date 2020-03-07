e-paper
Sealing of paying guest facilities: Court tells Chandigarh administration to submit reply within 10 days

A public interest litigation has been filed by a landlord against sealing of an unregistered paying guest facility, saying it has left students shelterless

chandigarh Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:49 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A district court has sought the UT administration’s reply within 10 days on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a landlord against sealing of unregistered paying guest (PG) facilities, saying it has left students shelterless.

The PIL was filed by Naresh Chander Chadha, 70. On February 22, three girls died in a fire at an illegal PG facility in Sector 32, Chandigarh. Following this, the administration sealed some such accommodations.

Chadha has sought that the administration be “restrained from sealing and registering criminal cases against unregistered PG accommodations, without giving legal notices, during the time period when the civil suit is pending.”

Chadha’s counsel Navjit Brar, said thousands of students who aspire to crack competitive exams come to Chandigarh from far off places and the administration has failed to provide them with hostel facilities.

He said owners of PG facilities came to their rescue by providing accommodation at reasonable rates.

“For years, unregistered PGs were running under the administration’s nose and no notice was served. The unfortunate incident in February woke them up suddenly,” he said.

Terming the administration’s act “illegal”, the counsel said: “The administration passed a revised policy on February 26 and started sealing unregistered PGs and filing FIRs against landlords without prior notice.”

He said this has left several students shelterless and the administration has made no proper arrangements for their rehabilitation.

“The exams are approaching and the career of students is at stake. Many landlords are shutting down PG facilities due to fear of FIRs being filed against them,” Brar said.

Chadha, who recently got his PG registered, said it is a cumbersome process. The PIL states two counters have been started where only forms for registration are distributed. But, there are many formalities to be completed.

“After hearing arguments, the court has sought a reply from the administration by March 17 ,” Brar said.

