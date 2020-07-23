SEC sanctions Rs 15 crore to boost health infrastructure in J&K 

chandigarh

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in J&K, especially in Kashmir, the state executive committee (SEC) sanctioned Rs 15 crore to boost the health infrastructure in the major hospitals in Srinagar and Jammu on Thursday.

The SEC, headed by J&K chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, sanctioned Rs 15 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to major health institutions for further procuring essential labs and equipments for handling the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar; Government Medical College, Jammu and Srinagar have each been sanctioned Rs 5 crore.

‘’The funds will be placed with the divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir for this purpose,’’ the official spokesperson said, adding that as per MHA guidelines SDRF funds for Covid-19 containment efforts in government hospitals can be utilised for setting up additional testing laboratories, procurement of personal protection equipment for health workers and other related consumables for government hospitals. “The funding under SDRF is over and above the funding that is being provided to the health department during the course of the year,’’ the spokesperson said.

Officials said the money will be given to major hospitals in Srinagar like SKIMS, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar and GMC, Jammu. After a sudden spike in cases and deaths due to Covid-19, complaints started pouring in from different hospitals about depleting oxygen supplies and non-availability beds, which forced the government to impose fresh lockdown in all districts of Kashmir, except Bandipore.

People have asked the government to boost medical infrastructure in time so that once Srinagar and other districts open, people don’t face problems. “It seems the government did not utilise the earlier lockdown period effectively. The loopholes were laid bare as the number of cases went up. Hopefully, things will be taken seriously now,’’ said a Valley resident, requesting anonymity.