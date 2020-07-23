e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SEC sanctions Rs 15 crore to boost health infrastructure in J&K 

SEC sanctions Rs 15 crore to boost health infrastructure in J&K 

SKIMS, Srinagar; GMC, Jammu and GMC Srinagar have each been sanctioned Rs 5 crore

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infection at a Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar.
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infection at a Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar. (HT File )
         

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in J&K, especially in Kashmir, the state executive committee (SEC) sanctioned Rs 15 crore to boost the health infrastructure in the major hospitals in Srinagar and Jammu on Thursday.

The SEC, headed by J&K chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, sanctioned Rs 15 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to major health institutions for further procuring essential labs and equipments for handling the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar; Government Medical College, Jammu and Srinagar have each been sanctioned Rs 5 crore.

‘’The funds will be placed with the divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir for this purpose,’’ the official spokesperson said, adding that as per MHA guidelines SDRF funds for Covid-19 containment efforts in government hospitals can be utilised for setting up additional testing laboratories, procurement of personal protection equipment for health workers and other related consumables for government hospitals. “The funding under SDRF is over and above the funding that is being provided to the health department during the course of the year,’’ the spokesperson said.

Officials said the money will be given to major hospitals in Srinagar like SKIMS, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar and GMC, Jammu. After a sudden spike in cases and deaths due to Covid-19, complaints started pouring in from different hospitals about depleting oxygen supplies and non-availability beds, which forced the government to impose fresh lockdown in all districts of Kashmir, except Bandipore.

People have asked the government to boost medical infrastructure in time so that once Srinagar and other districts open, people don’t face problems. “It seems the government did not utilise the earlier lockdown period effectively. The loopholes were laid bare as the number of cases went up. Hopefully, things will be taken seriously now,’’ said a Valley resident, requesting anonymity.

top news
Uddhav Thackeray asks for blood and plasma donations, won’t celebrate birthday this year
Uddhav Thackeray asks for blood and plasma donations, won’t celebrate birthday this year
Amid political crisis, Congress divided over assembly floor test in Rajasthan
Amid political crisis, Congress divided over assembly floor test in Rajasthan
Shudder to think ‘desperate acts’ pay cuts can trigger, say Air India pilots
Shudder to think ‘desperate acts’ pay cuts can trigger, say Air India pilots
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance breaks into top 50 most valued firms globally, ranks 48
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance breaks into top 50 most valued firms globally, ranks 48
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
India to boost Rafale capabilities with HAMMER missiles under emergency order: Report
India to boost Rafale capabilities with HAMMER missiles under emergency order: Report
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In