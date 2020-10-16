Second round of sero survey in Haryana on October 19, 20

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:34 IST

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the second round of serological survey to determine the extent of spread of coronavirus in the state will be conducted on October 19 and 20.

The results of the survey are likely to be made public by October end, officials said.

The health minister said 720 blood samples from each of the 22 districts will be collected from both rural and urban pockets. During the first round of serological survey in August, about 8% of the population was found infected with the virus.

Vij said the serological survey is an antibody test and will help identify the penetration of coronavirus at the community-level and monitor its transmission trends. The minister, who also launched the ‘Covid-19 Sero Survey’ mobile application, said it will be user friendly and help in online data entry, geo-tagging, offline data entry, and self-generated SMS.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said stratified multistage random sampling will be done during the survey. The sample size of 720 will be divided into rural and urban strata. A total of 36 samples from each rural cluster and 72 samples from each urban cluster will be taken, the ACS said.

9 deaths, 1,199 fresh infections

Haryana on Thursday recorded nine deaths and 1,199 coronavirus infections, as per the medical bulletin. The death toll has mounted to 1,623 and the total number of positive cases have reached 1,46,706.

Among the fatalities, two each were from Faridabad and Yamunanagar and one each from Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Panchkula and Bhiwani. Three districts—Gurugram (255), Faridabad (194) and Hisar (141)—collectively contributed more than 49% of the new cases. Substantial numbers were also reported from Rewari (71), Sonepat (64) and Fatehabad (63).

The bulletin said 1,013 more patients have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 1,34,719. The active cases stand at 10,364. The recovery rate was 91.83 % and the case fatality rate was 1.11%. The bulletin said there were 210 critically ill patients including 35 on ventilator support.