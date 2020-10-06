e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Semester exams: PEC to call students on campus in batches

Semester exams: PEC to call students on campus in batches

Amid the pandemic, teaching had gone online at the deemed university in Chandigarh from July 27

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

For conducting semester examinations, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has decided to call students to the campus in batches.

The decision was taken in a meeting of deans and heads of departments of the deemed university recently. Amid the pandemic, teaching had gone online from July 27.

In a communication issued to all heads of departments on Tuesday, detailed guidelines were issued for evaluation process of the ongoing semester and the pending exams of the second semester of the previous academic session that could not be held due to the lockdown. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be issued later.

For BTech fifth semester, practical exams will be held from November 2 to 6, end-semester exams from November 7 and pending exams of previous semester from December 11.

The practical exams of BTech third semester will be conducted from November 17. Their end semester exams will be held from November 22 and pending exams from December 21. The semester exams of BTech seventh semester are scheduled from December 5 to 9.

For MTech third semester, pending exams will be conducted from January 4, and dissertation evaluation from January 11 to 13.

top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In