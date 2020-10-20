Seven DCs among 21 IAS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 15:14 IST

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has transferred 21 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including the deputy commissioners of seven districts.

Aditya Negi has been transferred as the new deputy commissioner of Shimla in place of Amit Kashyap, who has been transferred as labour commissioner-cum-employment director. Kashyap will hold the additional charge of managing director, HP General Industries Corporation.

Hamirpur DC Harikesh Meena has been posted as the director, energy, while Hemraj Bairwa is the new Kinnaur DC. He replaces Gopal Chand, who has been posted as the special secretary, multi-purpose projects and power, non-conventional energy sources, with additional charge of director, youth services and sports.

Raghav Sharma is the new Una DC in place of Sandeep Kumar, who has been transferred as director, personnel.

Rohit Jamwal, the director, town and country planning, has been posted as the Bilaspur DC, while Lahaul-Spiti DC Kamal Kant Sadoch will now be the director, town and country planning. Shimla Municipal Corporation commissioner Pankaj Rai will be DC, Lahaul-Spiti, at Keylong.

Debasweta Banik will be the new Hamirpur DC.

DR ASHWANI KUMAR SHARMA IS SPECIAL SECY, HEALTH

Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma has been posted as special secretary, health and family welfare, and will also hold the additional charge of chief executive officer, Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna, while Nipun Jindal, who was special secretary, health and family welfare, will now be member secretary, HP State Pollution Control Board. Jindal will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of state mission director, National Health Mission, till further orders.

Anupam Kashyap has been transferred to the post of special secretary, tourism and civil aviation, and will hold the additional charge of director, language art and culture, at Shimla.

Environment, science and technology director Duni Chand Rana will now be the Chamba DC in place of Vivek Bhatia, who will now be director, department of empowerment of SCs, OBCs, minorities and specially abled. He will also hold additional charge of the post of managing director, HP Minorities Finance and Development Corporation Limited.

Hans Raj Chauhan is now the director, land records, and will hold the additional charge of the post of managing director, HP State Industrial Development Corporation, Shimla.

Manasi Sahay Thakur will be the managing director, HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, while Sudesh Kumar Mokhta is the new director, environment science and technology, and will hold the additional charge of director-cum-ex officio special secretary, revenue disaster management.

SS GULERIA IS REGISTRAR, CO-OPERATIVES SOCIETIES

Dr SS Guleria has been posted as the registrar, co-operative societies, HP, with additional charge of divisional commissioner, Kangra, at Dharamshala. Bilaspur DC Rajeshwar Goel has been posted as the managing director of HPMC, Shimla, with additional charge of project director, HP Horticulture Development Society, managing director, HP Agro Industrial Packaging India Limited, and managing director, HP Agro Industries Corporation Limited, Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officer Manoj Kumar will hold the post of executive director, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), as soon as he returns from deputation from Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.