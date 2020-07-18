e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Seven deaths, 350 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

Seven deaths, 350 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

The state’s positive patients’ is currently 9,792 with 246 deaths

chandigarh Updated: Jul 18, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab on Saturday reported seven deaths and 350 cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s positive patients’ tally to 9,792 and 246 deaths.

According to the media bulletin released by the state government, Amritsar reported three deaths, followed by one each in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Amritsar, and Mohali.

Three residents of Amritsar died of Covid-19 at local hospitals on Saturday, health officials said. The dead include a 37-year-old woman of Damganj, a 44-year-old diabetic man of Othian village and a 51-year-old man of Bhagtanwala,” said civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh. The district also reported 31 fresh Covid cases.

Seven persons, including Congress MLA from Tarn Taran constituency Dharambir Agnihotri and a medical officer of Gharyala primary health centre tested positive for the virus in Tarn Taran district.

A 45-year-old resident of the Ram Nagar area of Ludhiana died while 80 people tested positive in the distric.

The fresh cases include 76 residents of Ludhiana, while others belong to Jalandhar, Patiala, Hoshiarpur and Uttar Pradesh.

Mohali reported one death and 21 fresh positive cases.

Sixty-two persons, including Ghanaur MLA’s son, have been tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala district on Saturday. Jalandhar reported 58 fresh cases. These include 11 CRPF and ITBP personnel. In Kapurthala, Congress MLA from Phagwara Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal tested positive. Earlier, his son had found infected from the virus.

A staff nurse with a private hospital and an Asha worker were among 15 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Ferozepur district. In Fazilka, seven persons contracted the infection. Two staffers of central jail tested positive in Bathinda.

Meanwhile, a health worker and 10 others contracted the infection in Ferozepur. Seventeen persons tested positive in Moga and Faridkot.

Meanwhile, Lehra SHO and three other cops tested positive in Sangrur.

