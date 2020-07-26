e-paper
Seven deaths, 783 new infections in Haryana

As per the medical bulletin, 701 persons recovered from the infection on Saturday.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 01:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Seven patients succumbed to Covid-19 while 783 others tested positive for the virus in Haryana on Saturday. Among those who died on Saturday, three were from Faridabad and one each from Sonepat, Rohtak, Ambala and Jind.

The cumulative number of positive cases on Saturday was 30,538 while the total number of recovered patients was 23,654. The state currently has 6,495 active cases. The case fatality rate was 1.27% and the recovery rate was over 77%.

About 56 % of the 389 infected patients who have died so far due to the virus had an existing medical condition or disease.

Over 60% of the new infections reported on Saturday collectively came from four national capital region (NCR) districts of Faridabad (198), Rewari (125), Gurugram (98) and Sonepat (50).

These four most troublesome districts also account for 56% of the total active cases across the state.

On the active case count ladder, Faridabad leads with 1,572 infections followed by Gurugram (1,132), Sonepat (532) and Rewari (454).

Some other NCR districts with a comparatively lower active case load like Palwal, Panipat and Mahendragarh, also reported a surge in infection on Saturday. Palwal reported 56 new infections, Panipat (50) and Mahendragarh (34).

The bulletin said that there were 237 critically ill patients on Saturday, including 97 on ventilator support at 16 medical facilities. The number of patients with mild symptoms was 6,258.

Among other districts, Hisar reported 48 new infections followed by Ambala (27), Panchkula (23), Rohtak (15), Jhajjar (18), Jind (11), Kurukshetra (8), Nuh (6), Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Fatehabad (4 each), Sirsa (3) and Kaithal (1).

