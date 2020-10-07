e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Seven mobile phones recovered from 5 inmates

Seven mobile phones recovered from 5 inmates

All accused are facing criminal charges and currently lodged at the central jail located on Tajpur Road

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police on Wednesday booked five inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail after seven mobile phones were recovered from their possession during a surprise check last week.

The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh, his namesake, Swarnjit Singh, Jatin Hans and Gurmukh Singh. All accused are facing criminal charges and currently lodged at the central jail located on Tajpur Road.

Jail’s deputy superintendent Jagraj Singh complained to the police that seven mobile phones of various makes were recovered from five inmates during a surprise check carried out on the jail premises on October 2 and 3.

After the recovery of the mobile phones, the Division Number 7 police were alerted and a case under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered.

