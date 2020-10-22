e-paper
Sexual harassment case: HC allows PGIMS student to sit for exam

Sexual harassment case: HC allows PGIMS student to sit for exam

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 01:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The incident was reported on July 21 and an FIR registered on July 26. Gulia was subsequently rusticated by the college administration on July 27.
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed a physiotherapy student of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, whose name had cropped up in a case of sexual harassment of a resident doctor, to sit for exams. The student, Dheeraj Gulia, was rusticated by the College of Physiotherapy, Rohtak, when incident had come to light.

The incident was reported on July 21 and an FIR registered on July 26. Gulia was subsequently rusticated by the college administration on July 27.

Gulia submitted in the high court that all allegations are against one Gaurav Khatri and the woman had not levelled any allegations against him even before the judicial magistrate.

In the challan too, submitted on August 31, he had not been named by the police, he had told court, adding that despite all this, on the basis of the sexual harassment committee report, he was rusticated. The high court while seeking response from the state by November 5, has stayed his rustication and directed that he be permitted to sit for the exams.

