e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SGPC to install Balbir Singh Senior’s portrait at Golden Temple

SGPC to install Balbir Singh Senior’s portrait at Golden Temple

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said Balbir Singh is great inspiration for the young generation of the Sikhs

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Balbir Singh Senior
Balbir Singh Senior(HT Photo)
         

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday resolved to install portrait of legendry hockey player Balbir Singh Senior who passed away on May 25, at Central Sikh Museum at Golden Temple.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said Balbir Singh is great inspiration for the young generation of the Sikhs.

“We want the Sikh youths to get inspired by Balbir Singh,” said Longowal in a press release issued here.

Taking serious note of the quarantining those evacuated from other countries through special flights under Vande Bharat Mission in the hotels where all services are paid, the SGPC president said: “The government should put them under quarantine at serais of the gurdwaras where all kind of facilities are available on free of cost. If they stay at the serais, the SGPC won’t let them face any problem.”

Longowal disclosed that the SGPC would also write to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to address the issue of costly tickets of the flights being operated to evacuate the Indians stranded in other countries due to lockdown.

top news
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In