Shifting of dairy units: Ludhiana MC officials, GADVASU experts inspect dairy complexes in city

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:16 IST

With an aim to prepare the design for modern dairy complexes proposed to be developed in nearby villages outside city limits, municipal corporation (MC) officials and experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) visited the two existing dairy complexes in the city, in Haibowal and Tajpur Road, on Wednesday.

The visits were conducted on the directions of the high-powered committee formed for shifting the dairy units out of the city limits. Earlier, experts were asked to identify the drawbacks in the existing infrastructure so that they can be avoided when the new complexes are established.

The officials also got feedback from dairy farmers regarding proposed change of land use (CLU) of the existing dairy complexes.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said, “The experts have analysed the existing infrastructure and will now submit a report regarding the design of new proposed complexes in the meeting which is scheduled for Thursday. Also, change of land use (CLU) of the existing dairy complexes were discussed. We will submit the dairy farmers’ feedback with the committee, who will take the final decision.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The committee was formed in the last week of July and has been asked to come up with a plan to shift the units in three months after examining all aspects. The dairy units have to be shifted to reduce pollution in the Buddha Nullah. The officials have also identified few sites in nearby villages where new and modern dairy complexes can be set up. I have asked them to submit a feasibility report.”

CLU should be allowed free of cost: dairy farmers

President of the Haibowal dairy complex association, Paramjit Singh, said,”We have demanded that CLU should be provided free of cost as farmers will also have to purchase plots to establish their units after they have shifted from the existing complexes. If MC allows free of cost CLU, then many of the dairy farmers will move out by themselves.”