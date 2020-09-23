e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Shifting of dairy units: Ludhiana MC officials, GADVASU experts inspect dairy complexes in city

Shifting of dairy units: Ludhiana MC officials, GADVASU experts inspect dairy complexes in city

The officials also got feedback from dairy farmers regarding proposed change of land use (CLU) of the existing dairy complexes

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana MC officials and GADVASU experts inspecting the Haibowal dairy complex in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Ludhiana MC officials and GADVASU experts inspecting the Haibowal dairy complex in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)
         

With an aim to prepare the design for modern dairy complexes proposed to be developed in nearby villages outside city limits, municipal corporation (MC) officials and experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) visited the two existing dairy complexes in the city, in Haibowal and Tajpur Road, on Wednesday.

The visits were conducted on the directions of the high-powered committee formed for shifting the dairy units out of the city limits. Earlier, experts were asked to identify the drawbacks in the existing infrastructure so that they can be avoided when the new complexes are established.

The officials also got feedback from dairy farmers regarding proposed change of land use (CLU) of the existing dairy complexes.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said, “The experts have analysed the existing infrastructure and will now submit a report regarding the design of new proposed complexes in the meeting which is scheduled for Thursday. Also, change of land use (CLU) of the existing dairy complexes were discussed. We will submit the dairy farmers’ feedback with the committee, who will take the final decision.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The committee was formed in the last week of July and has been asked to come up with a plan to shift the units in three months after examining all aspects. The dairy units have to be shifted to reduce pollution in the Buddha Nullah. The officials have also identified few sites in nearby villages where new and modern dairy complexes can be set up. I have asked them to submit a feasibility report.”

CLU should be allowed free of cost: dairy farmers

President of the Haibowal dairy complex association, Paramjit Singh, said,”We have demanded that CLU should be provided free of cost as farmers will also have to purchase plots to establish their units after they have shifted from the existing complexes. If MC allows free of cost CLU, then many of the dairy farmers will move out by themselves.”

top news
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In