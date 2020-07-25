e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Shiv Sena Ludhiana unit protests outside MP’s house over schools charging fee

Shiv Sena Ludhiana unit protests outside MP’s house over schools charging fee

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the MP who assured them the matter would be taken up with the govt and resolved

chandigarh Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Members of Shiv Sena Ludhiana unit protested outside the residence of member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday, alleging that school authorities were forcing parents to submit all fee including admission fee and other charges. The members also raised slogans against the MP and asked him to get the fee waived off amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the protest, the members also stated that during elections, Bittu hold rallies in various areas of Ludhiana to woo voters, and after becoming MP, he is not bothered to help residents.

Arvind Walia, district president of Shiv Sena, said, “Parents are in financial crisis due to the lockdown and many have lost their jobs due to which they are unable to pay school fee. The state government should take a decision and ask school authorities to waive off admission fee.”

“Several private schools have struck students’ names off the roles as they were not able to pay the tuition fee and other charges. Many schools are not allowing students to attend online classes. This is sheer harassment and the government must intervene to resolve this matter,” he said.

They submitted a memorandum to the MP who assured the members that the matter would be taken up with the government and resolved.

