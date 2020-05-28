e-paper
Shunted out for thrashing curfew violators, Kartarpur SHO brought back

Shunted out for thrashing curfew violators, Kartarpur SHO brought back

DGP Dinkar Gupta had ordered the transfer after three videos of him and his team thrashing people, out to buy essentials, went viral on social media

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 23:30 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two months after Kartarpur station house officer (SHO), Pushp Bali, was shifted to the police lines for thrashing locals for violation of curfew, he has been reinstated at the same post at the same police station.

DGP Dinkar Gupta had ordered the transfer after three videos of him and his team thrashing people, out to buy essentials, went viral on social media.

Amid widespread outrage at these cases, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had said, “I have directed @DGPPunjabPolice to post the few policemen who were unreasonable with the people to police lines. They are overshadowing the good work being done by most. I will not tolerate these excesses.” Bali was shifted a day after this statement.

SSP Navjot Singh Mahal could not be reached for comments, but SP (organised crime and narcotics) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu confirmed the reappointment.

Local MLA and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Jalandhar rural president Gurpartap Wadala said, “The Punjab Police contributed during the pandemic, but there were instances of brutality too, like in the case of the SHO. He deserved punishment after inquiry, but has been reappointed on political considerations,” said MLA and SAD Jalandhar rural president.

Another senior police officer said, on condition of anonymity, “On social media, locals are mocking at this decision of the local police. The opposition has also alleged political interference in reappointing the officer at the same station.”

