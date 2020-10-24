e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Singer Bishamber Shambi succumbs to Covid

Singer Bishamber Shambi succumbs to Covid

Shambi, who is survived by his wife Kamaljeet , son Shanjeet and daughter Amanjeet, specialised in Singing poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s compositions

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Bishamber Shambi.
Bishamber Shambi.(Sourced)
         

City based singer Bishamber Shambi (72) succumbed to Covid at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. He was cremated at the Sector 28 crematorium.

Shambi, who is survived by his wife Kamaljeet , son Shanjeet and daughter Amanjeet, was from Sangrur, but spent his life in Chandigarh as an airline executive.

He was a close friend of the renowned poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi and specialised in singing his compositions.

Friends and literary figures Deepak Manmohan Singh and Govardhan Gabbi described Shambi’s death as a big loss.

top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Jordan’s stunner ends Abdul Samad’s innings
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Jordan’s stunner ends Abdul Samad’s innings
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In