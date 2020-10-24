Singer Bishamber Shambi succumbs to Covid

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:01 IST

City based singer Bishamber Shambi (72) succumbed to Covid at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. He was cremated at the Sector 28 crematorium.

Shambi, who is survived by his wife Kamaljeet , son Shanjeet and daughter Amanjeet, was from Sangrur, but spent his life in Chandigarh as an airline executive.

He was a close friend of the renowned poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi and specialised in singing his compositions.

Friends and literary figures Deepak Manmohan Singh and Govardhan Gabbi described Shambi’s death as a big loss.