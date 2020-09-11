e-paper
Singer posing as cop to dupe man arrested in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A Punjabi singer has been arrested for posing as a Punjab Police cop to try and dupe a man on the pretext of getting him a home guard’s job.

The accused has been identified as Rajvir Singh, 27, of Amritsar.

The victim, Ankush, resident of Zirakpur, had complained to the police that Singh pretended to be an inspector with the Punjab Police, and assured him a home guard’s job in exchange for Rs 1 lakh. He demanded Rs 5,000 as initial payment and summoned Ankush to Neelam Theatre in Sector 17 to pay the amount.

The accused, Rajvir Singh, was arrested from Sector 17, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Ankush approached the UT Police, who arrested Rajvir from near the theatre on Thursday.

He has been booked under Sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station.

According to police, Rajvir had performed during the Chandigarh Carnival in 2019. He was also facing another case where he had duped a Maloya man of Rs 4,000 in lieu of getting his driving licence made, while posing as a motor vehicle inspector.

