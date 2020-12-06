e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sippy Sidhu murder case in Chandigarh: CBI court allows polygraphy test of two

Sippy Sidhu murder case in Chandigarh: CBI court allows polygraphy test of two

Lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, 36, was allegedly shot dead in a park at Sector 27 in Chandigarh on September 20, 2015

chandigarh Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday allowed an application moved by the investigation agency to conduct a lie detector test of two persons in the five-year-old Sippy Sidhu murder case.

Lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, 36, was allegedly shot dead in a park at Sector 27 in Chandigarh on September 20, 2015.

Sippy’s family had been alleging involvement of the daughter of a former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court in the murder, which was later transferred to CBI in 2016.

The CBI had filed an application seeking a lie detector test of two persons namely Karampal and Simrandeep, Sidhu’s neighbour.

top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In