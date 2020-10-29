Six cases of cheating reported in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:50 IST

Six residents of the city fell prey to fraudsters in separate cases, police said on Wednesday.

In the first case, an FIR was registered against one Rakesh Kumar Garg of Haryana’s Kurukshetra for allegedly stealing the car of Santosh Kumar of Colony Number 4. Garg had reportedly sold the same car to Kumar through an online market place, OLX. Kumar said he had in 2017 come in contact of Garg who had listed a Chevrolet Tavera on OLX for sale and the deal was struck at ₹4.8 lakh.

“As the vehicle was bought on loan, it was agreed upon that I would repay the loan and even paid ₹80,000 cash along with blank cheques as security with an assurance that the vehicle would be transferred in my name after clearing the loan. But Garg misused the cheques to withdraw ₹6.27 lakh and later stole the vehicle,” he added. He had lodged a police complaint but after they failed to act, he moved court on whose direction, the FIR was registered under sections 406, 420, 379 and 506 of IPC.

In another case of cheating, three persons, including two women, lost ₹1.12 lakh in a fake job scam. In her complaint, Ankita of Sector 40 said on September 25, she had got a call from a woman who identified herself as Disha and asked her to fill an online form. “After filing the form, fee of ₹10 was to be paid. As I filled bank details, ₹5,000 was deducted from my account,” she told the police. Another complaint was lodged by Anshu Sharma, who also lost ₹20,100 in a similar manner. Likewise, Sarabjit of Palsora complained that on October 31, 2019, he had lost ₹85,856 to fraudsters who offered to get him a job.

Selling headphones online proves costly for Sector-37 resident

Ankur Mujral, a resident of Sector 37, told the police said that in June, he had listed a headphone online for selling. He received a call from a man posing as buyer after which he sent a Paytm scan code. As soon as the QR code was used, an amount of ₹1,900 was debited from his account instead.

Another resident of the same sector, Ankit Bansal, alleged that he lost ₹60,000 to an unidentified person while buying a sofa online. He said that he had purchased a sofa through OLX and even made payment. But despite that, neither the sofa set delivered nor was the payment refunded, he claimed.

Two tricity residents fall prey to snatchers

Two incidents of snatching were reported from different parts of the city, Chandigarh Police said on Wednesday.

In the first case, complainant Satwinder Singh of Dhakoli said he lost his gold chain to a snatcher. He told the police that he had gone to the motor market in Sector 45 on Tuesday when a youth walked up to him and snatched his gold chain before fleeing on a motorcycle parked at a distance with his accomplice waiting. A case under sections 379A and 356 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-34 police station.

The second complaint was lodged by Ajay Kumar of Hallomajra. He said a snatcher on a Honda Activa took away his mobile phone from Phase 2 of Chandigarh Industrial Area on Tuesday. An FIR under similar sections of the IPC was registered at the police station of Sector 31