Six Chandigarh cops suspended for Friday night’s violent brawl

Two days after police teams from the crime branch and Sector 26 station came to blows, leaving two cops injured, three police personnel from each team were suspended on Sunday.

Those suspended include inspector Satvinder Singh, sub-inspector (SI) Neeraj and constable Sanjay, deputed with the crime branch of Chandigarh Police, and SI Navin Kumar, constable Kavipal and constable Sompal, all posted at the Sector-26 station. Inspector Satvinder and SI Navin are batchmates.

Considering his injuries, no action has been taken against ASI Ramesh Hodd, who had suffered a fracture in the fight that took place in Sector 26. He was stationed at a check post and had intervened after noticing the commotion.

Show-cause notice to team leaders

The department has also issued show-cause notice to inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, in-charge, crime branch, and inspector Narinder Patial, station house officer (SHO), Sector 26 police station.

“They have been issued notices to explain why the matter was not handled maturely and the policemen were allowed to indulge in such unruly behaviour that has come as a major embarrassment for the force,” said a senior police official.

The teams were out to catch “suspicious elements” moving in the city when they had come to blows on Friday night. Besides ASI Hodd, inspector Satvinder had also suffered a hairline fracture on the nose in the melee.

Initially, senior officials tried to pass it off as an incident of “manhandling” due to “miscommunication” as the crime branch team was in civvies. But, a report on the incident was sought, which prompted action against the six cops.

“We will not tolerate indiscipline. So, all policemen involved in the fight from both the teams have been suspended,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.

“Show-cause notices have also been issued to the crime branch in-charge and Sector 26 SHO for explanation on how the matter went out of control,” he added.

The brawl has once again brought to fore a long-standing tussle and “credit war” between the crime branch and police stations in Chandigarh.