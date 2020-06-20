Six deaths, 120 fresh cases in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 20, 2020

Punjab on Saturday reported six deaths and 120 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 3,952. The death toll due to the infection in the state has reached 98, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

Ludhiana reported two deaths and 31 fresh cases. Those dead include a resident of Gopalpur village in Delhon, while the other was a resident of Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur.

Of the 31 fresh cases, 24 belong to Ludhiana, three from Jalandhar, two from Moga, one each from Ferozepur and Haryana.

MALERKOTLA MAN DIES OF CORONAVIRUS

A 55-year-old man died of coronavirus on Friday evening at his residence in Malerkotla town of Sangrur. Abdul Majid was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

78-YEAR-OLD MAN DIES IN AMRITSAR

A 78-year-old man died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Amritsar. “The patient, a resident of Katra Dullo, was admitted at GMCH on June 8 and was found suffering from severe acute respiratory illness and diabetes.

Two persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in Tarn Taran on Saturday. With this, the district has now total 19 active cases.

Also, 16 more cases were reported in Pathankot district.

45 CONTRACT INFECTION IN JALANDHAR

Forty-five people, including 22 police officials, tested positive for the virus in Jalandhar. Officials said 11 migrant workers, six domestic travellers, 22 police officials and their local contacts of previous cases found positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, six more coronavirus cases have been reported in Hoshiarpur. Three of them had recently returned from Delhi and two from Bihar. The tally of positive cases has reached 162.

SHO, GUNMAN AMONG 4 TEST +VE

A station house officer and his gunman were among four people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Phagwara while nine people contracted infection in Kapurthala on Saturday.

Kapurthala superintendent of police Manpreet Singh said the SHO and his team members had been home quarantined and cops were being screening for Covid-19.

Ten more people, including five women and a seven-year-old girl, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mohali on Saturday, taking the district’s count to 218. Rupnagar reported five fresh cases.