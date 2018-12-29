Six swine flu deaths in Hisar in 10 days, administration on its toes

With six Swine Flu deaths in the last 10 days in Hisar, the district health department has instructed officials concerned to take precautionary measures and create awareness among the people about the virus. Earlier in the month of October, the district had seen one Swine Flu death.

The deceased have been identified as Bajrand Lal, 55, of Mirjapur village, Pawan Kumar, 30, of Kharad village, Bunty, 45, Krishana Devi, 50, of Bass village, Vimla Devi, 50, Lalita Devi, 42, of Hansi, and Ritu Rani, 29, of Madan Heri village.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Daya Nand said, “There was one H1N1 death in the month of October and six more in the past 10 days. Though no new cases have been detected so far, we have formed teams to conduct check-ups in homes which witnessed Swine Flu deaths.”

“Health officials have also been asked to visit primary health centres at places where there are suspected cases,” CMO Daya Nand added. He added, “We have proper medicines and isolated wards for suspected and confirmed H1N1 virus patients at the hospital,” he added.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 15:15 IST