Home / Chandigarh / Slight chance of drizzle in Chandigarh

Slight chance of drizzle in Chandigarh

The weather is likely to remain dry after Monday

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

After cloudy weather on Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in the city on Monday. The weather is likely to remain dry after Monday.

An IMD official said, “Some thundery development along with light rain can be expected in the city on Monday. Drizzles up to 10mm can be expected. Afterwards, the weather is likely to remain dry for a few days.”

The maximum temperature went down from 34.3°C on Saturday to 34°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature went down from 26.3°C on Saturday to 25.6°C on Sunday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

