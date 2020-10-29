e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Smart City Mission: Ludhiana MC to upgrade sports facilities in city

Smart City Mission: Ludhiana MC to upgrade sports facilities in city

The MC will also upgrade the cycling velodrome and hockey ground at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU)

chandigarh Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu during a meeting with civic body officials at the MC’s Zone D office in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu during a meeting with civic body officials at the MC’s Zone D office in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

To review the status of the sports park project being taken up in Jainpur area and upgrade the existing sports infrastructure in the city, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a review meeting with MC officials regarding the Smart City Mission at MC’s Zone D office on Thursday.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the MC will also upgrade the cycling velodrome and hockey ground at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Apart from this, the department is also working to rejuvenate Shastri Hall for badminton and athletic track at Guru Nanak Stadium.

The civic body is also working to complete the all-weather swimming pool near Rakh Bagh, which has been hanging fire for years.

Cabinet minister Ashu said, “Developing sports infrastructure in the city is on our priority list and regular meetings are being conducted to review the status of different projects. The officials have been told to expedite the process and deadlines have been set so that there is no further delay.”

Ashu added that they have also decided to upgrade the cycling velodrome in PAU which had developed cracks in the past and a sports park is being established over an area of 32 acre in Jainpur at a cost of around Rs 52 crore.

“Soon, we will also conduct a meeting with associations for basketball, badminton etc to look into their suggestions before developing the infrastructure,” he said.

top news
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In