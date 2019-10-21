Smart schools: Ludhiana ranks third in the state

chandigarh

With as many as 383 government primary schools having been converted into smart schools in the district in the last two years, Ludhiana has been ranked third district in the state as per the smart school list of the state education department.

There are a total 994 government primary schools in the district and, with consistent efforts made by the school teachers, villagers and NRIs, many schools have been tagged as smart schools.

Out of the total 383 smart schools, 77 were tagged as smart under the government’s smart city project. The rest 306 schools are self-made smart schools.

The smart schools have adequate facilities such as better infrastructure, smart classrooms, corridors with learning aid, drinking water facilities, separate toilets for boys and girls, English medium and a unique look of the school gate.

School head teachers of the remaining 611 primary schools are also on their toes to enter the smart school list.

A school head teacher, Barjinder Singh, said, “We are making efforts to improve the infrastructure and other facilities in the school.”

In a recent meeting with school heads and block primary education officers, education secretary Krishan Kumar has directed the heads of remaining schools to convert their schools into smart schools till March 31, 2020.

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Kuldeep Singh Saini said, “In the last two years, teachers have worked hard to convert their schools into smart schools. The villagers and NRI’s have also contributed to enhance the infrastructure and other facilities in the government school.”

Govt Primary School, Macchiwara 2, converted into smart school

Classrooms were in a deplorable condition at Government Primary School, Macchiwara 2, a year ago, but with the help of NRIs and teachers, the school has been converted into a smart school.

During rain, the school open area used to turn into a pool due to which students and staff faced problem in reaching the rooms.

Head teacher Lakhwinder Singh Grewal said, “We have also come up with four smart classrooms and teachers have been asked to use e-content to clear the concepts of the students. In the last one year, 100 new students have been enrolled in the school and now the school has 450 students.”

Kapurthala tops in state

The Kapurthala district topped in the state by turning maximum schools into smart schools. A total of 262 schools have been converted into smart schools out of the 535 primary schools. The second position was secured by Bathinda, where 155 primary schools have been tagged as smart. The third position was clinched by Ludhiana, fourth by Amritsar with 232 primary schools and the fifth position by Moga with turning 92 schools into smart schools.

