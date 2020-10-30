e-paper
Snag behind dirty water supply in Ludhiana’s SBS Nagar found

The health department had written to deputy commissioner over the issue after residents said that many of them had fallen ill after consuming contaminated water.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The dug up portion where sewerage and drinking water were getting mixed in SBS Nagar.
The dug up portion where sewerage and drinking water were getting mixed in SBS Nagar.(HT Photo)
         

The water and sewerage department of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Friday detected the snag due to which many houses in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar’s Block B have been receiving contaminated water supply for almost a month.

Earlier, the health department had written to deputy commissioner over the issue after residents said that many of them had fallen ill after consuming contaminated water.

RTI activist Arvind Sharma, who said that he, along with his grandson and daughter-in-law fell ill after consuming contaminated water, said they raised the issue with the department concerned on October 2.

“But, our repeated requests fell flat. Thereafter, we got two sample checked by the health dep

artment and both failed the quality test. Following this, the health department raised the issue with the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and officials finally swung into action,” said Sharma

LIT executive engineer (XEN) said, “The roots of fully-grown trees damaged the sewerage and water line and led to their mixing. Work is on to rectify the snag.”

The residents have demanded that after fixing the snag, the department should conduct a purity test and share the report.

