Snow brings an influx of tourists to Shimla

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:53 IST

Shimla’s tourism sector has received a boost thanks to the snowfall over the weekend.

Tourists from Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and other states are making a beeline to Shimla and other popular tourist destinations such as Kufri. With the weather remaining sunny, many tourists could be seen taking a stroll on The Mall and The Ridge.

Hoteliers have reported a drastic surge in demand. Hotel occupancy in Shimla has shot up to 80%-90% within the last two days as compared to 50% occupancy last week.

Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association president Sanjay Sood said “Hotel occupancy has witnessed a massive boost during the last two days due to snowfall. Hotels have also received bookings for Christmas and New Year. The tourism business has picked up in town.”

Rajiv Gupta, a tourist visiting from Delhi, said “We were not expecting snowfall in Shimla when we came here but nonetheless it was a pleasant surprise.”

Gurpreet Sandhu of Patiala, who is vacationing in Shimla with friends, said, “We are having a good time here. We hope to see more snowfall. I am also planning to visit Shimla on the first of January with my friends.”

Tourist inflow is expected to witness a boost in the next few weeks with Christmas and New-Year holidays in the offing.

District Administration issues advisory to tourists

Amid the tourist inflow, the Shimla district administration has also issued an advisory to tourists. Visitors have been advised to be cautious while venturing in snowbound areas of the district. ‘Tourists should travel only with experienced drivers and try to travel in 4x4 vehicles as far as possible,” the advisory read.

Tourists have been advised to park their vehicles at the Tutikandi parking, four kilometres away from the main town, once the parkings within the town get fully occupied. Tourists have also been requested to check the parking information board installed at Tourist Information Centre, Tutikandi, to know the capacity and occupancy status of various parkings in Shimla.

All the roads in Shimla are clear and open for traffic.