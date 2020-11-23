e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Snow, rain bring down mercury in Himachal Pradesh

Snow, rain bring down mercury in Himachal Pradesh

State capital Shimla and other towns in the mid-hills received light showers, while the upper reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Chamba got snow. Overcast conditions till November 26.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Shimla received light showers on Monday with the weatherman forecasting overcast conditions till November 26.
Shimla received light showers on Monday with the weatherman forecasting overcast conditions till November 26.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall on Monday even as the maximum temperatures across the state dipped to five degrees below normal.

State capital Shimla and other towns in the mid-hills received light showers, while the upper reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Chamba districts got snow. Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, received 5cm of snowfall.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that snowfall in isolated places of the higher hills and rainfall in the middle and lower hills and plains of the state are likely to continue till November 26 after which the weather will remain clear till November 29.

A yellow warning has been issued for seven districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra and Kullu for November 25. Heavy snowfall and rainfall in isolated places of these districts is forecast.

Shimla recorded a low of 7.1°Celsius, while nearby Kufri recorded a minimum of 3.6°C. Both Manali and Dharamshala recorded a low of 6.2°C, while Dalhousie registered 3.8°C.

The minimum temperature in Solan was 5°C, Bilaspur 7°C, Hamirpur 7.2°C, Una 9°C and Nahan 11.3°C. Kalpa recorded a low of minus 1.4°C, while Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.4°C.

top news
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Sensex jumps 194 points to end at 44,077; Nifty rises 67 points to 12,926
Sensex jumps 194 points to end at 44,077; Nifty rises 67 points to 12,926
China says it has eliminated poverty from last nine poorest counties
China says it has eliminated poverty from last nine poorest counties
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In