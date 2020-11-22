Soldier commits suicide at LoC post in Poonch

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:45 IST

A soldier allegedly died by suicide at a post along the Line of Control in Poonch district in the late hours of Saturday.

The man holding a havaldar’s rank belonged to the Indian Army’s 39 Rashtriya Rifles regiment and was stationed at the Nambal post in Salotri village.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

A court of inquiry has also been initiated, a defence spokesperson said.