e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Soldier commits suicide at LoC post in Poonch

Soldier commits suicide at LoC post in Poonch

The man holding a havaldar’s rank belonged to the Indian Army’s 39 Rashtriya Rifles regiment and was stationed at the Nambal post in Salotri village.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code after a soldier killed himself at an LoC post
Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code after a soldier killed himself at an LoC post (Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
         

A soldier allegedly died by suicide at a post along the Line of Control in Poonch district in the late hours of Saturday.

The man holding a havaldar’s rank belonged to the Indian Army’s 39 Rashtriya Rifles regiment and was stationed at the Nambal post in Salotri village.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

A court of inquiry has also been initiated, a defence spokesperson said.

tags
top news
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Why US judge termed Trump’s legal claim as ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’?
Why US judge termed Trump’s legal claim as ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’?
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
‘Could’ve claimed Kohli’s offspirng as an Aussie if the baby was born here’
‘Could’ve claimed Kohli’s offspirng as an Aussie if the baby was born here’
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In