e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sonam Wangchuk holds ice stupa contest in Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk holds ice stupa contest in Ladakh

The annual ice stupa awards were organised in Tarchit village as it was one of the winners

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:48 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
(Facebook)
         

Education reformist Sonam Wangchuk, who took it upon himself to reinvigorate the rapidly depleting glaciers in Ladakh by making ice stupas, in a Facebook on Monday announced that the ice stupa contest was held and its winners had been announced on Sunday. The event was delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual ice stupa awards were organised in Tarchit village as it was one of the winners, he said.

“Tarchit is a small village, 75 km from Leh in the Rong area on the Nyoma road. It is a beautiful village where some 30 families live in harmony with nature. This year the villagers built a huge ice stupa, an artificial baby glacier measuring 8.3 million litres of frozen winter water,” he said.

“The winning team of the 2019-20 ice stupa competition is Igoo, who built a 8.5 million litre stupa, followed by Tarchit, who secured the second position and Phyang securing the third position by building a 6.5 million litres stupa,” Wangchuk posted.

In 2017, ice stupas were only built by Phyang village. In 2018, 12 villages participated in the contest. This year,16 villages across Ladakh took part in the contest that was held for the second time this year.

Every year, on the occasion of world water day, ice-stupa competition results are announced. However, this year, due to Covid-19, the event was delayed and the results were announced on Sunday in association with the villagers of Tarchit, he said.

The top three stupas won a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, three lakh and two lakh,respectively.

“Stongdey village was also felicitated with Rs 1 lakh for their marvellous effort in building an ice stupa,” he posted on his wall.

The preparation of the upcoming ice-stupa competition this winter has already started year, he said.

Wangchuk came into the spotlight in 2009, when his story inspired Aamir Khan’s character Phunsukh Wangdu or Rancchoddas Shyamaldas Chanchad (Rancho) in the Rajkumar Hirani directed film ‘Three Idiots’.

WHAT IS AN ICE STUPA?

Ice Stupa is a form of glacier-grafting technique that creates artificial glaciers that are used for storing water in the form of conical ice heaps. During summer, when water is scarce, the ice stupa melts and the water is used to water crops.

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In