Chandigarh / Soon, homestays to come up in Morni

Soon, homestays to come up in Morni

Haryana minister Kanwar Pal said a proposal for paragliding was also under consideration

chandigarh Updated: Nov 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Haryana education and tourism minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday announced that the state government was planning to introduce a ‘home stay’ scheme for the promotion of tourism in the hilly Morni area in Kalka assembly segment.

He said the Himachal government had started a ‘home stay’ scheme, under which any private house located in rural areas of the state in good condition and easily accessible will qualify under the scheme. Tourists can stay in units registered under the homestay policy.

“After Shimla, Morni hills is the best tourism spot in the region...we are planning to start the home stay scheme in Morni on the lines of Himachal to promote tourism,” Kanwar Pal said in the Vidhan Sabha, responding to a question of Kalka MLA Pardeep Chaoudhary.

The MLA wanted to know if there was any proposal to develop Morni as a tourist spot in Kalka constituency.

The tourism minister said a proposal for paragliding was also under consideration. Kanwar Pal said a well-developed tourist complex, Mountain Quail, had been developed by the Haryana Tourism Corporation with facilities such as guest rooms, restaurants, lobbies, terraces and conference rooms.

The minister added that the Tikkar Taal tourist complex had also been developed.

