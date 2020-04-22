Spit in public in Dharamshala, cough up ₹5,000 fine

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:14 IST

Anyone living in the territorial limits of Dharmashala municipal corporation will have to cough up ₹5,000 for spitting in public places. An order to this effect was issued by MC commissioner Pradeep Thakur on Wednesday and will remain effective till May 03.

Selling and chewing of paan (betal leaf), gutkha and gums have also been prohibited within the limits of the civic body along with sale of liquor.

Thakur said every possible step is being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh as spitting in open areas may lead to spread of the disease. He said violators will have to pay a fine of ₹5,000 for spitting in public places, including streets and roads.

A fine will also be imposed on shopkeepers selling banned products, he added.

HELPLINE NUMBERS TO FACILITATE FARMING ACTIVITIES

Kangra district horticulture department has issued helpline numbers to assist the farming community in Kangra in their ongoing seasonal activities.

The department will also issue passes to farmers to help them in carrying out their activities amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Deputy director, horticulture, DR Verma said departmental officers have been authorised to issue curfew passes to keep farming sector floating.

“Farmers can contact the department in case they need any assistance in their horticulture activities. If need be, the department will also issue inter-district passes.

He said farmers can contact him on 94184 66420.

Farmers can also contact the following officers on their mobile numbers:

Narottam Kumar, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) of Baijnath, Bhawarana and Panchrukhi: 94187 95195.

Subodh Kumar, SMS Floriculture: 94181 04723

Dr Rajesh Kumar, SMS (Sulah and Lambagaon): 94181 03617

Sanjay Gupta, SMS (Rait and Dharamshala) 94180 84586

Ajay Sangray Beekeeping Expert: 97362 00880

Vijendra Kumar, SMS Mushroom Production: 94184 76145

Dharampal, SMS (Kangra and Nagrota Bagwan); 94183 17360

Raj Kumar, SMS (Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur and Nagrota Surian): 94188 28472

Sarita Sharma. SMS District Headquarters: 82787 50265