St Joseph’s students hold cleanliness rally in Chandigarh.

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:51 IST

Students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, participated in a campaign, Plastic-free Chandigarh, under the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ programme at Sector 17 on Tuesday. It was launched by Manoj Kumar Parida, advisor to the UT administrator. The aim was to bring behavioural change in people and apprise them of the value of cleanliness at personal and public level.

Around 17 schools of the tricity participated in it. Students raised slogans and carried posters made of recycled paper with quotes on plastic-free Chandigarh.

Inter School Quiz

Brilliance World School hosted an inter-school heritage quiz competition on Tuesday.

Students from classes 6 to 12 took part in it. The quiz attempted to bring the students closer to the cultural, economical and geographical heritage of India.

Brilliance World School stood first, Manav Mangal School, Panchkula, secured the second place and Scholars Public School, Barwala, got the third position.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 16:49 IST