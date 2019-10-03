e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

St Xavier’s School Chandigarh conducts special assembly

Teachers educated them about the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and shed light on his invaluable contribution in India’s freedom struggle.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students of the Dramatics Club presented a skit based on ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’.
Students of the Dramatics Club presented a skit based on ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’.(HT Photo)
         

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, a special assembly was conducted by the staff and students of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, on Tuesday.

Students of the Dramatics Club presented a skit based on ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’. The objective was to spread the message of cleanliness. They apprised others of ways to keep themselves and their surroundings clean.

Teachers educated them about the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and shed light on his invaluable contribution in India’s freedom struggle.

They were also told about Gandhi’s message of non-violence, working hard with truth and perseverance, tolerance, respect for differences of culture and tradition and love for humanity.

Children also carried out a cleanliness drive in the school. The participants were awarded trophies by the additional principal Chandan S Patwal for their contribution. They were also lauded for keeping the campus and their class rooms neat and clean.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:58 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News