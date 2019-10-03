St Xavier’s School Chandigarh conducts special assembly

chandigarh

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, a special assembly was conducted by the staff and students of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, on Tuesday.

Students of the Dramatics Club presented a skit based on ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’. The objective was to spread the message of cleanliness. They apprised others of ways to keep themselves and their surroundings clean.

Teachers educated them about the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and shed light on his invaluable contribution in India’s freedom struggle.

They were also told about Gandhi’s message of non-violence, working hard with truth and perseverance, tolerance, respect for differences of culture and tradition and love for humanity.

Children also carried out a cleanliness drive in the school. The participants were awarded trophies by the additional principal Chandan S Patwal for their contribution. They were also lauded for keeping the campus and their class rooms neat and clean.

