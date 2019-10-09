State warns of action against govt employees over stubble burning

chandigarh

: To execute anti-stubble burning measures more effectively at grassroots level, the Punjab government has enlisted officials of several departments, boards, corporations, cooperatives, societies and autonomous bodies. Issuing detailed instructions in this regard, the government said it will also hold them accountable for farm fires in fields owned or cultivated by them.

Secretary, agriculture and farmer welfare, KS Pannu, said that if an employee fails to comply with these directions, disciplinary action as per the service rules would be initiated against them. He said employees had also been directed to dissuade others from indulging in this hazardous practice. Employees have been mandated to bring any incident of farm fire to the notice of concerned authorities.

Pannu said the state government has directed district police chiefs and other police officers to impress upon farmers and artiahs registered with agriculture produce market committees in Punjab not to burn paddy residue. Likewise, all revenue patwaris have also been directed to mark a red entry in the girdawari of agriculture lands, where this malpractice will take place. If any nambardar is found indulging in straw burning, then he shall be issued notice by the competent authority for action against him/her.

DCs and SSPs will hold joint meetings with all stakeholders to strictly enforce the orders banning stubble burning, he added. Likewise, rural development and panchayats department have been enlisted to motivate elected members of panchayats against the practice.

