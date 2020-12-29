e-paper
STF team nabs 34-yr-old with 230gm heroin in Ludhiana

STF team nabs 34-yr-old with 230gm heroin in Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

  The team of special task force (STF) arrested a drug peddler and recovered 230gm heroin from his possession on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Das,34, of Prem Nagar, Lohara. 

STF in-charge, inspector Harbans Singh, said Das was arrested near Transport Nagar when he on his way to supply heroin. 

Accused holds criminal record

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed the crime and said he was a drug addict.

“The accused is a taxi driver and had started supplying heroin around four years ago. Studying the previous crime history of the accused, we have found that a case of murder is registered against him at a city police station,” Singh said. 

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused.

Chandigarh News