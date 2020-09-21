e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Structural changes at Ridge to save Shimla’s sinking heart

Structural changes at Ridge to save Shimla’s sinking heart

Experts from IIT, Roorkee, suggest rectifying elevation to ensure proper water drainage

chandigarh Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:25 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Shimla
In recent years, the popular Ridge has developed cracks near Gaiety Theatre where it has been sinking. The Shimla municipal corporation (SMC) has been trying to save it from sinking further and has sought help from IIT, Roorkee.
In recent years, the popular Ridge has developed cracks near Gaiety Theatre where it has been sinking. The Shimla municipal corporation (SMC) has been trying to save it from sinking further and has sought help from IIT, Roorkee.(Deepak Sansta/HT file)
         

In a bid to save The Ridge from sinking in the heart of Shimla, the public works department is changing its structural design on the advice of experts from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee.

The experts have suggested better water drainage arrangements as the foundation of The Ridge may deteriorate if the problem is not rectified. A one-and-a-half metre step will be made separately along with the proposed 70-metre retaining wall for better drainage.

“The Ridge has a higher elevation near the Padamdev complex, while the elevation is lower near Townhall. Therefore, a separate one-and-a-half metre step will be made for proper drainage. The final design of the step has been prepared and sent to IIT, Roorkee. Its tender will be put up after approval,” state PWD executive engineer AK Soni said.

CRACKS SURFACE DUE TO LOOSE SOIL

In recent years, the popular Ridge has developed cracks near Gaiety Theatre where it has been sinking. The Shimla municipal corporation (SMC) has been trying to save it from sinking further and has sought help from IIT, Roorkee.

A hub of cultural activities, state and national level functions besides government events are organised at the Ridge that connects Scandal Point on Mall Road to Lakkar Bazaar, a wooden craft market.

The Ridge rests upon a British-era tank used for water storage.

Former SMC mayor Sanjay Chauhan says that when the British were constructing the Ridge, they dumped debris on its northern slope. The Ridge is resting on loose soil and the only solution to save it is to remove the muck.

