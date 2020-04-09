e-paper
Stuck at home, Chandigarh cricketer Rajni focuses on fitness

The 21-year-old emerged as a key bowler in Chandigarh women's successful U-23 and senior team campaigns and follows a regimen to stay fit

chandigarh Updated: Apr 09, 2020 00:43 IST
Shalini Gupta
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Covid-19 enforced lockdown came at a time when Chandigarh’s U-23 and senior women teams were gearing up for the One Day cricket tournament quarter-finals, respectively. Leg-spinner Rajni Devi, who had scalped 18 and 15 wickets in the U-23 and senior women One Day tournament leagues stages (Plate Group), was raring to shine for Chandigarh in the knockouts as well. An experienced bowler, who has played seven seasons for Punjab, it was 21-year-old’s debut outing for Chandigarh. “Although, I played seven seasons for Punjab, I never got so many matches to play. Chandigarh getting BCCI affiliation came as a fresh lease of life for cricketers like me who were struggling to find chances when with the Punjab U-23 and senior teams. And just see, players like Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Nandani Sharma and Monika Pandey all have blossomed while playing for Chandigarh. All of us were usually warming the benches in previous seasons for Punjab,” felt Rajni, who comes from a humble background. For someone, who received a state award from UT Administration for leading Chandigarh team to maiden national school games U-19 cricket title back in 2015, cricket has been a way of life since she joined the academy at GMSSS, Sector 26, a decade ago. She played for Punjab U-19, U-23 and senior teams in the previous seasons.

Her main weapon for wickets turned to be ‘googly’ on which she worked on under coach Khyati Gulani before the start of the season. Rajni, who idolises India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, said that a seasoned coach like Khyati helped her raise her game. “The camps conducted by UT Cricket Association this season brought a different learning curve to my game. I could learn so much from Khyati ma’am and had time to incorporate her inputs. She made a personal connect with all players and encouraged. If you have a coach who backs you and is ready to make you learn all the time then a player does well and improves season by season,” added Rajni, who is a resident of Bapu Dham colony, Rajni lost her father over a decade ago and had to depend all through on her two brothers meager income, who sell snacks on a ‘rehri’ in Sector 19 market in Chandigarh.

The cricket academy at GMSSS, Sector 26, brought hope for Rajni and her life took a turn for good like a few others. “Cricket has brought a meaning to my life. I want to make my life worthy and train harder to reach the top. It was good to win all Plate Group league matches in the U-23 and senior One Day Tournaments. Next season, we will get to play in the Elite Group. I will start to train in the off-season for the next season. Doing well against the teams in the Elite Group will help me garner attention from the national selectors,” said Rajni, who wants to work on her batting for the next season and is nowadays working on her fitness at home. She also sends her videos to coach Khyati to keep her updated.

Heaping praise on Rajni, coach Khyati Gulani said, “She has the hunger to do well in challenging situations. You give the ball to her when the opposition are dominating, she will get you a breakthrough. She is a superb fielder and gives 100 percent on the field. More specialized camps and practice matches will help Rajni become a better cricketer. Cricket all around the year will help players like Rajni reach the next level. She needs to do strength training and work on her batting.” Rajni hit two consecutive boundaries to help Chandigarh record a win over formidable Pondicherry in the Plate Group league game in the One Day tournament for senior women.

