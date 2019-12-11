e-paper
Students, faculty express shock over PU molestation incident

chandigarh Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:15 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The students and teachers at Panjab University (PU) expressed shock over the incident of molestation of a woman journalist at the university’s botanical garden on Monday morning.

The woman was injured in a scuffle with an unidentified man who tried to molest her while she was on a morning walk.

The incident has left the students and teachers wondering about the episode as it is an unusual thing to happen at PU.

A student of fashion technology, Ramandeep Kaur, said, “This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. PU should take all the necessary measures to prevent such incidents from occurring,” adding that strict action should be taken against the perpetrators.

The incident has also raised questions on the security provided by the university administration besides casting shadows on the authorities’ decision to allow 24/7 hostel entry for girls in December last year.

Another student, Lovepreet Kaur of the department of public administration, said, “These incidents are becoming common and many girls do not come forward. As university has allow-
ed 24/7 entry of girls in hostels, it should also be careful in providing the security to its residents.”

The incident has prompted a debate related to the safety measures at the varsity.

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Chetan Chaudhary said, “There is a serious need to hire security personnel at the campus as PU has not hired in many years.”

“More security will also justify the university’s decision to allow 24/7 hostel entry for girls,” he added.

The vice-president of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), Mritunjay Kumar said, “It is very shocking to know about the incident happening inside the campus. It is high time that the university authorities take the safety of students and faculty seriously. They should plug all the loopholes in the security system.”

Former PU student council president Kanupriya said, “The university is no different from the society outside. Social evils such as casteism and patriarchy remain as it is. Therefore, steps should be taken to increase socialisation and gender sensitivity at the campus.”

“We ask them for safety, not protection,” she added.

